Ohlone College Announcements and Upcoming Events
Spring 2017
- Plan your Spring 2017 classes! Review the online Class Schedule. Registration for continuing students begins November 28. New student? Apply now! Registration for new and former students begins December 12.
- Spring 2017 Class Schedule
Ohlone Highlights
- Breaking News: The Ohlone Monitor Student Newspaper needs more news writers and staff for the Spring 2017 term. If you love finding the truth and like to write or have an interest in being a part of a writing team, please sign up for one of our Journalism classes (JOUR-171, 172, 147 or 148). For more information call (510) 569-6044.