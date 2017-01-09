Ohlone College Announcements and Upcoming Events

Spring 2017

Ohlone Highlights

  • Ohlone Fremont Campus Construction Impacts: December 2016 - March 2017: Pine Street/Key D Road Work, Key B and Parking Lot A Closed for Geo-Thermal Project, Parking Lots E & H and Olive Lane Drive Through - Pavement Work and Striping.

Events Calendar »