Ohlone College Announcements and Upcoming Events

Community College is a viable, economic educational option. Save your money to transfer or avoid getting a loan before completing your career goal or getting a bachelor's degree!

Get to Know Ohlone

Celebrating 50 years of rich history, growth and service to the community, Ohlone College is an inclusive and an ethnically diverse institution that promotes innovation and continuous improvement in departments and divisions. The College is named for the indigenous people living in the area when Mission San Jose was founded.