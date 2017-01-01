Ohlone College Announcements and Upcoming Events
Spring 2017
- Plan your Spring 2017 classes! Review the online Class Schedule. Registration for continuing students begins November 28. New student? Apply now! Registration for new and former students begins December 12.
- Spring 2017 Class Schedule
Ohlone Highlights
- Ohlone Fremont Campus Construction Impacts: December 2016 - March 2017: Pine Street/Key D Road Work, Key B and Parking Lot A Closed for Geo-Thermal Project, Parking Lots E & H and Olive Lane Drive Through - Pavement Work and Striping.